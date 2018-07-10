Every conspiracy against Nawaz is failing: Maryam

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that every conspiracy against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is failing.

She was speaking to the media in London where she said the public raised its voice against the injustices being meted out to the former prime minister. Voice raised against injustice cannot be muffled, said Maryam Nawaz. “May be there remains something missing in Imran Khan’s upbringing,” said Maryam while commenting on her father’s political rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman.

Nawaz and Maryam are still in London and are expected to return to the country on Friday. On July 6 former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped Rs1.3 billion fine in the Avenfield properties reference while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a Rs335 million fine.

The sentences will run concurrently which means Nawaz will serve 10 years in prison while Maryam seven. Additionally Nawaz’ son-in-law Capt (R) Safdar has been given a one-year sentence without any fine.