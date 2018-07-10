Copper higher

Melbourne: London copper rebounded on Monday from a near one-year low hit in the session before, as a weak dollar forced short holders to cover positions amid simmering trade war tension.

"Chinese data has been weak following an extended period of tightening, and the threat of escalating trade wars is not helpful," said Jefferies in a report.

"Slow global demand growth and increasing supply constraints should lead to tighter markets heading into 2019. Copper continues to be our preferred commodity, especially after the recent weakness."

London Metal Exchange copper rallied 1.3 percent to $6,402.50 by 0352 GMT after prices slumped to $6,221.50 a tonne on Friday, which was the weakest since late July 2017.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper also rebounded, rising 1.2 percent to 49,880 yuan ($7,534) a tonne.