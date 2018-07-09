The curious case of fake profiles

Hidden behind the fake ID, troll accounts on social media enjoy the freedom to post controversial stuff that is bound to cause chaos. These accounts are also on the frontline of spreading unverified news stories, hurling baseless allegations at politicians and others. Many internet users believe in the lies spread by such accounts. It should be noted that there are no proper laws that can be applied to tackle this situation. Anyone can have more than one account on different social networking sites and discussion forums, and it is extremely hard to root out fake profiles. No one knows who is behind the apparently genuine account. In the past, these accounts have played a vital role in inciting violence against particular groups and communities. It is time IT experts came up with a well-thought-out plan to tackle those profiles that are wreaking havoc on social media.

Amjad Islam

Rawalpindi