Cutting it close

Wapda Islamabad has been delivering electricity bills only a week before the due date to its consumers in Iqbal Town, Rawalpindi. Consumers should at least be awarded a 15-day period to pay the dues. Many people do not receive their salaries on the first of every month and they miss the deadline.

As a result, they are forced to pay the penalty charges. The authorities concerned need to do away with such practices that cause problems to consumers.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya

Rawalpindi