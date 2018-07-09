Cutting it close

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Wapda Islamabad has been delivering electricity bills only a week before the due date to its consumers in Iqbal Town, Rawalpindi. Consumers should at least be awarded a 15-day period to pay the dues. Many people do not receive their salaries on the first of every month and they miss the deadline.
As a result, they are forced to pay the penalty charges. The authorities concerned need to do away with such practices that cause problems to consumers.
Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya
Rawalpindi
