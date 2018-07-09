No work, no vote

In our country, there is not a single party which has taken effective steps to pull the country out of the whirlpool of crises. For instance, the PML-N government knew that it has to pay off the circular debt of Rs480 billion, but it showed no interest in finding out a permanent solution to pay off the debt. Due to the consistent inept policies, the debt has now crossed the Rs1,000 billion mark. The KP government too followed suit. It decided, almost near the end of its term, to install a transportation system in Peshawar.

It’s easy to install loudspeakers on vehicles and play the party’s song at full volume on busy roads of the cities than getting down to work to solve the problems of those who’ve voted them to power. But now, the voters are also getting smart. They want to know what a certain party had done for them during its last tenure.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan

Karachi