Mon July 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No work, no vote

In our country, there is not a single party which has taken effective steps to pull the country out of the whirlpool of crises. For instance, the PML-N government knew that it has to pay off the circular debt of Rs480 billion, but it showed no interest in finding out a permanent solution to pay off the debt. Due to the consistent inept policies, the debt has now crossed the Rs1,000 billion mark. The KP government too followed suit. It decided, almost near the end of its term, to install a transportation system in Peshawar.

x
Advertisement

It’s easy to install loudspeakers on vehicles and play the party’s song at full volume on busy roads of the cities than getting down to work to solve the problems of those who’ve voted them to power. But now, the voters are also getting smart. They want to know what a certain party had done for them during its last tenure.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar