Sun July 08, 2018
Peshawar

Bureau report
July 8, 2018

APS victim’s birthday celebrated at Malala’s Birmingham home

PESHAWAR: The 16th birthday of a student injured in the December 2014 terrorist attack on the Army Public School (APS) was celebrated at the residence of Malala Yousafzai in Birmingham in United Kingdom.

The student Waleed Khan, who has been under treatment at a hospital in Birmingham, is also receiving education in England.

Malala Yousafzai and her parents are looking after Waleed Khan. The Army is also helping the student in his treatment Malala Yousafzai, her father Ziauddin Yousafzai, social worker Baseer Ahmad Khan and a large number of Pakistanis attended the gathering.

