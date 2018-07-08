‘Karachiites being barred from voting’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar has alleged that efforts are being made to keep the residents of Karachi from voting in the upcoming General Election 2018, Geo News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, the politician claimed that the recently conducted population census in Karachi and Hyderabad was fraudulent.

Furthermore, the MQM-P leader said that the authorities had continued to arrest his party’s workers, adding that raids were also yet to stop.

“We are concerned about the atmosphere of fear that has been created for [our] workers,” he stated. “We want to know why are these unjustified arrests being made? Why are raids being contacted?” The MQM-P leader, who recently set aside differences with the Bahadurabad group to contest elections under the same election symbol of kite, alleged that the part workers and voters were unable to “freely participate” in the election process.