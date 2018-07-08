Imran’s speeches don’t sound political: Siraj

CHAKDARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Senator Sirajul Haq said on Saturday that the speeches of Imran Khan don’t sound political but something else and he has gathered turncoats to bring revolution in the country.

Addressing a gathering in Adenzai area of Lower Dir, he said that holding fair and transparent election was the responsibility of caretaker government.

“JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman is our religious leader and we are not worried by making alliance with him,” JI chief said. He said that the MMA was united and 70 percent process of candidate’s nomination has been done.

“The current unemployment, corruption, uncertainty, and law and order situation in the country have created an alarming situation,” he said and added that millions of people were living below the poverty line in the country.

“The MMA government had provided free books to students, established women university and girls’ medical college and completed several development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he recalled.

Sirajul Haq asked the gathering to support JI candidate contesting on the constituency in the upcoming polls.