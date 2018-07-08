Captain Safdar goes underground, may secure BBA

MANSEHRA: Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has gone underground and set to secure bail before arrest from the court.

“I cannot confirm about whereabouts of Safdar, whose cellular number is switched off but he is likely either surrender to National Accountability Bureau or secure bail before arrest in Lahore on Monday,” Zafar Mehmood, the district president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and closed aide of Safdar told reporters here on Saturday.

He said that speculative stories about his younger brother’s arrest by ac NAB team were being aired by electronic media but in fact he was not arrested anywhere in the Hazara.

“Safdar had gone missing during travelling from Tanawal to Mansehra,” Mehmood said.

According to sources in PML-N, Safdar intentionally went underground to escape his arrest by NAB or Hazara police.

Deputy Inspector General of Police in Hazara Mohammad Alam Shinwari told reporters that Safdar was not arrested anywhere in Hazara.

The district police officer Mansehra Rasheed Khan also told reporters that Safdar was not arrested as yet.

Mohammad Sajjad, the elder brother of Safdar who is in the run as an independent contender, told reporters that he had started election campaign from NA-14 as he didn’t want to give rival parties walkover in constituency.

“My brother is in consultation with his counsels to get stay order against verdicts pronounced by NAB court and if gets justice, he would contest the elections from this constituency, otherwise I have started election campaign,” he said.