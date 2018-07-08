PML-N activists hold protest in Lower Dir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TIMERGARA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Lower Dir chapter, on Saturday staged protest demonstration against conviction of party head Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court. The protesters also burnt tyres and blocked Dir-Peshawar highway for a while. Wearing black armbands and carrying party flags, the charged PML-N workers chanted slogans against the court verdict.
Speaking on the occasion, PML-N Lower Dir general secretary and candidate for NA-6 Dir-I Javed Akhtar advocate, PK-15 candidate Sayed Inayatur Rahman, PK-17 candidate Malik Shaukat Ali advocate, PK-14 candidate Said Ghani, Attaullah Khan, Aizaz Ahmad Jan, Muhammad Yar, Nadeem and others termed the court verdict as biased. They said that Nawaz Sharif did no corruption but PML-N was being ousted from elections.
They said that Nawaz Sharif was implicated in corruption case through a conspiracy and people would vote for the PML-N on July 25.
The PML-N activists announced to initiate ‘jail bharo’ movement if Nawaz Sharif was arrested.
“Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power, started the game changing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, constructed motorways and spread a network of development projects across the country while putting Pakistan on track to development.
However, the enemies of development and progressive Pakistan were continuously hatchling conspiracies against PML-N leader whereas those looted Pakistan with both hands were roaming freely,” said one of the speakers.
TIMERGARA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Lower Dir chapter, on Saturday staged protest demonstration against conviction of party head Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court. The protesters also burnt tyres and blocked Dir-Peshawar highway for a while. Wearing black armbands and carrying party flags, the charged PML-N workers chanted slogans against the court verdict.
Speaking on the occasion, PML-N Lower Dir general secretary and candidate for NA-6 Dir-I Javed Akhtar advocate, PK-15 candidate Sayed Inayatur Rahman, PK-17 candidate Malik Shaukat Ali advocate, PK-14 candidate Said Ghani, Attaullah Khan, Aizaz Ahmad Jan, Muhammad Yar, Nadeem and others termed the court verdict as biased. They said that Nawaz Sharif did no corruption but PML-N was being ousted from elections.
They said that Nawaz Sharif was implicated in corruption case through a conspiracy and people would vote for the PML-N on July 25.
The PML-N activists announced to initiate ‘jail bharo’ movement if Nawaz Sharif was arrested.
“Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power, started the game changing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, constructed motorways and spread a network of development projects across the country while putting Pakistan on track to development.
However, the enemies of development and progressive Pakistan were continuously hatchling conspiracies against PML-N leader whereas those looted Pakistan with both hands were roaming freely,” said one of the speakers.
Comments