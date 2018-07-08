Man dies in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A man was killed and six other people injured in road accidents in the city on Saturday. Rescuers said a truck had struck in the underpass on Jail Road. As a result, one Kashif died while Mustafa and Kashif suffered injuries. Meanwhile, a van hit a rickshaw leaving four people injured. Rescue 1122 gave first aid to the victim and removed them to hospital.
