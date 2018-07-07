Sat July 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Four shot dead over enmity

BAHAWALPUR: Four people were shot dead over an old enmity at Juggnu Chowk in Rahim Yar Khan on Friday. Adnan and his accomplices allegedly shot dead Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Ali, Rana Maqbool and a passerby identified as Ahsan and wounded Javed, Sher Ali, Allah Ditta, Rafique, Sharif and Mujahid. Reportedly, the three men were heading to the court to attend proceedings with their lawyer Mirza Amin of a murder case when they were attacked. The injured were shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar