Four shot dead over enmity

BAHAWALPUR: Four people were shot dead over an old enmity at Juggnu Chowk in Rahim Yar Khan on Friday. Adnan and his accomplices allegedly shot dead Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Ali, Rana Maqbool and a passerby identified as Ahsan and wounded Javed, Sher Ali, Allah Ditta, Rafique, Sharif and Mujahid. Reportedly, the three men were heading to the court to attend proceedings with their lawyer Mirza Amin of a murder case when they were attacked. The injured were shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital.