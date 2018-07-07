APS victim’s birthday celebrated at Malala’s Birmingham home

PESHAWAR: The 16th birthday of a student injured in the Army Public School (APS) attack was celebrated at the residence of Malala Yousafzai in Birmingham.

The student Waleed Khan, who has been under treatment at a hospital in Birmingham, is also receiving education in England.

Malala Yousafzai and her parents are looking after Waleed Khan and helping him with the costs of his treatment . Malala Yousafzai, her father Ziauddin Yousafzai, social worker Baseer Ahmad Khan, a large number of Pakistanis attended the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, Malala Yousafzai, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Baseer Ahmad said that Waleed's condition was better now and he was recovering fast.