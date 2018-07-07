NAB starts process to arrest Nawaz, Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Following the accountability court’s decision in the Avenfield Apartments reference, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday started the process to arrest former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif after issuance of their arrest warrants.

According to NAB sources, Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar who is in Pakistan will be arrested after obtaining his arrests warrants from the accountability court.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will also be approached for assistance in arresting Captain (retd) Safdar after the issuance of arrest warrants from the accountability court,” he said.

Moreover, the NAB has received a certified copy of the judgment.

Sources in the NAB told The News that a NAB Lahore team, led by Imran Dogar, was in Islamabad to collect arrest warrants from the accountability court to implement its orders.

After issuance of arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar, the NAB will make arrests in line with the accountability court decision.

Sources said the NAB will again request the Ministry of Interior to place the names of Nawaz, Maryam and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar on the Exit Control List (ECL).