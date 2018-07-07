Woakes steps up rehab work

LONDON: The ECB have announced that England all-rounder Chris Woakes will step-up his rehabilitation from injury by taking part in Warwickshire’s three-day second XI match against Leicestershire that starts on Tuesday.

He will play as a batsman only as he continues to make good progress on a serious-sounding right quad and knee problem.

Woakes suffered a 15-centimetre tear in his right quad during the Headingley Test against Pakistan in June, which was revealed to be linked to chronic tendinitis in his right knee.

While he played no part in the ODI series with Australia, he was not ruled out of the Test series, or even the three-match ODI series against India which is due to begin on July 12. Should the 29-year old make it through the second XI match, he will go on to feature for the England Lions in their four-day match against India A at Worcestershire (July 16), where he is expected to bowl, too.

James Anderson is also on the comeback trail, making a return to competitive cricket for Lancashire second XI in a three-day game against Nottinghamshire on July 15. His last action came at the start of June, in the second Test against Pakistan, as he has tried to rehabilitate a long-standing issue with his right shoulder. He will then play in the County Championship against Yorkshire - the final round before the first India Test.