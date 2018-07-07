Sat July 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Brighton sign Bernardo

LONDON: Brighton on Thursday signed RB Leipzig’s Brazilian defender Bernardo Fernandes da Silva Junior.

x
Advertisement

The 23-year-old, known as Bernardo, is the Premier League club’s fourth signing of the summer. Born in Sao Paulo he joined RB Salzburg early in 2016 helping the club defend their Austrian league title. He moved to Leipzig at the end of that season, going on to make 49 appearances for the Bundesliga side including three in the Champions League and five in the Europa League.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar