Brighton sign Bernardo

LONDON: Brighton on Thursday signed RB Leipzig’s Brazilian defender Bernardo Fernandes da Silva Junior.

The 23-year-old, known as Bernardo, is the Premier League club’s fourth signing of the summer. Born in Sao Paulo he joined RB Salzburg early in 2016 helping the club defend their Austrian league title. He moved to Leipzig at the end of that season, going on to make 49 appearances for the Bundesliga side including three in the Champions League and five in the Europa League.