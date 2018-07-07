Who said that?

The plague of plagiarism is deeply rooted in our education system. The reliance on plagiarism doesn’t only destroy students’ creative skills, but it also reduces the hard work of the person who originally came up with the concept or idea to nothing. A lot of university-going students think that plagiarising means taking someone else’s words and presenting them as their own.

However, this isn’t the truth. Plagiarism means stealing someone’s original idea. Even if a person uses different words for it, this remains a serious offense. While plagiarism happens everywhere in the world, it is necessary that education institutions in Pakistan take steps to deal with the issue. What students really need to do is to commit themselves to producing high-quality, original work, trust their instincts and re-evaluate their content to get the best out of it.

Syed Shayan Ahmed

Karachi