‘Admirable literature produced in all Pakistani languages’

Islamabad : Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage Barrister Ali Zafar said that Pakistani literature can compete with any of literature of the world.

He expressed these views while presiding over the National Literary Seminar titled ‘70 Years of Pakistani Literature’ organised by Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

Engineer Amir Hassan, Federal Minister of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage and Iftikhar Arif were the guests of honour of the ceremony. Syed Junaid Akhlaque, Chairman, PAL, presented welcome address and introduction of the event. The prominent writers of Pakistan Prof. Jalil Aali (Urdu-Poetry), Muhammad Hameed Shahid (Urdu-Prose), Hakeem Safdar Hussain Wamiq (Punjabi), Dr. Manzoor Ali Vesrio (Sindhi), Dr. Ismail Gohar (Pashto), Dr. Wahid Bakhsh Buzdar (Balochi-Brahvi), Hafeez Khan (Saraiki), Syed Majid Shah (Hindko), Ejaz Noumani (Kashmiri-Gojari), Akhlaq Hussain (Shumali Elaqa Jaat) and Yasmeen Hameed (English) expressed their views on the literature written in all Pakistani languages according to the main theme of the seminar. Mehboob Zafar conducted the programme.

Barrister Ali Zafar said that after the analysis of the literature written in previous 70 years, it is revealed that admirable and splendid literature has been produced in all Pakistani languages. Before the creation of Pakistan there was no tradition in most of the Pakistani languages regarding the genre of prose but the tradition flourished afterward.