Youths urged to promote culture

LAHORE : With the series of interesting and interactive sessions, the 4th day of young leaders moot returned with a bang to cultivate more optimism and encouragement among its participants.

Kamran Rizvi delivered a speech to future leaders implying the need to immerse in politics and to promote historical and cultural significance for a country’s viable future.

Naeem Aslam, former Dean, National Management College commenced the day with an inspiring session on education in the country.

A roundtable session moderated by Alezeh Mumtaz and conducted on ‘Institutionally Challenged: A global challenge’ was a high energy jump to the conference. The participants were also given case studies of different countries at numerous points of contention in their history to discuss the factors that contributed to their decline at that point in time.

A captivating ‘Duo Dialogue’ of Ali Noor, lead vocalist and songwriter with Raza Kazim, renowned philosopher and lawyer of Pakistan was a delight to hear. The dialogue ‘Raza ki Baatein’ explained the relationship between societies and cultures and how cultural factors play a vital role in bringing about a social change.

The participants were enlightened on Culture and Philosophy through a ‘Duo Dialogue’ between Dr Uzma Sadaqat and Dr Sadaqat Ali.

To enrich participant’s understanding of Pakistan’s heritage, a field trip was organised through the Walled City of Lahore.

Dengue control: Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ali Bahadur Qazi has said dengue control is in top priorities of the caretaker government, adding health department has adopted a zero tolerance policy on dengue surveillance and case response.

He said due to pre-monsoon rainfall, some districts have strong possibilities for growth of dengue larva, so the department is ensuring larva surveillance activities. He directed all field officers to remain alert and complete their preparations regarding dengue and expected flood. He said if any district required medicines or logistics, immediately send their demands to the department.

He directed all CEOs to start mock exercises of medical relief activities in all district officers, while addressing a video link meeting held on Thursday regarding dengue control, ongoing polio campaign and medical relief activities related to expected flood.

Ali Bahadur Qazi said flood is expected in some districts of Punjab due to recent pre-monsoon rainfall. He directed all the field officers to complete their preparedness regarding flood related relief activities.

Secretary, PSHD, directed the officers to ensure availability of all essential medicines, especially anti-snake venom, anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) and other important vaccines.

Reviewing the dengue control initiatives, Ali Bahadur Qazi directed for boosting up awareness campaign regarding dengue prevention.

He requested the citizens to call toll free line 0800-99000 for dengue related information.

Director General Health Services Dr Munir Ahmed briefed the participants on ongoing polio campaign and other initiatives.