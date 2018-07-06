Mamnoon stresses need to promote national language

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said that progress of a country cannot be achieved without promotion of its national language.

Addressing at the foundation-laying ceremony of Federal Urdu University for Science and Technology at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said all developed nations in the world had achieved progress by promoting their national languages. The new campus of Federal Urdu University for Science and Technology, presently situated at the Zero Point, Islamabad, will been constructed near Kurri Road for which 800 kanal land has been acquired.

The President said that using national language Urdu as the medium of instruction at educational institutes would enable the youth make optimum utilisation of their capabilities and express their creativity without any inhibitions. He said Urdu University was a dream come true based on the spirit of the establishment of Pakistan.

He recalled the services of Father of Urdu Moulvi Abdul Haq who fought relentlessly for the preservation of Urdu language. He appreciated that certain universities of the country had realised the importance of Urdu and were translating research work without any compromise in terms of quality. He called upon the Urdu University to translate the modern educational asset in national language and work for the promotion of research-based education.

He said the government was extending support to the Federal Urdu University and the Aiwan-e-Sadr had also contributed financially after cutting down its expenses. He expressed hope that the campus would be constructed soon providing students a platform of quality education in national language. Federal Minister for Education Muhammad Yousaf Sheikh said education plays an important role in the reformation of a society and polishes the skills of people to make them useful for the country.

Acting VC Federal Urdu University Professor Dr Syed Altaf Hussain said the university was playing a significant role in development process after transforming the students into resourceful professionals.

Later, the President said that universities and higher education institutions play an important role in the development of economy and human resource of the country. “The performance of HEC in this regard is highly commendable”, he added. Talking to former Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, who paid a farewell call on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President appreciated efforts of Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed as Chairman of HEC for the promotion of higher education in the country.