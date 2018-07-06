SC reserves judgment in Qasmi appointment case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has reserved judgment in the case of appointment of Attaul Haq Qasmi as the former MD of the state-run PTV.

A three-member SC bench presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar took up for hearing Attaul Haq Qasmi’s appointment as MD of the state-run TV on Thursday. The counsel for Pervaiz Rashid argued that the approval for the salary was accorded by the prime minister. The summary in connection with Rs1.5 million salary was forwarded to the PM through the Finance Division. The CJP remarked, “You are saying that the summary was finally approved by the prime minister. How can Attaul Haq Qasmi draw perks and salary equal to MD when he was not inducted as MD? What were Qasmi's qualifications that he was appointed MD.”

Justice Ejazul Ahsan asked at whose behest was he appointed. On what criterion Pervaiz Rashid selected Attaul Haq Qasmi. The CJP remarked, “We are thinking seriously to refer the case to the NAB.” The counsel for Pervaiz Rashid said earlier four chairmen were appointed. The CJP inquired if Attaul Qasmi was the solitary competent media person.

The counsel replied Qasmi remained ambassador in two countries. He was conferred upon Hilal-e-Imtiaz. The CJP remarked the record would be seen in this regard. The CJP said, every time the PML-N government comes it rewards Attaul Haq Qasmi.”The court has adjourned the hearing of the case till Monday. Former information minister Pervaiz Rashid was also present in the court.