Fri July 06, 2018
Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2018

PM, Qatari minister discuss cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk has highlighted the importance of increasing trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar.

He was talking to Sheikh Ahmed Bin Jassim Bin Mohammed Al Thani, Minister of Economy and Commerce of Qatar, here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) where the visiting minister called on him.

The guest minister indicated interest in promoting trade, investment and economic partnership with Pakistan.

He was on a short visit to Pakistan with senior officials and business delegation comprising CEOs of various companies’ representing food, agriculture, livestock, and aviation, maritime and shipping sector. Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan Saqr bin Mubarik Al-Mansouri was also present in the meeting.

