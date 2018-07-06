Bilal, Saboor, Umair shine in CCA win

KARACHI: The trio of Bilal Kamran, Umair Sheikh and Abdul Saboor starred in hosts Customs Cricket Academy’s (CCA) win over UBL Cricket Academy by 103 runs in the opening match of Inter-Academies Under-16 Cricket League here at UBL Sports Complex Ground on Thursday.

CCA collected 188 for the loss of eight wickets in their 30 overs. Bilal scored 51 off 64 balls with three boundaries and Mubashir Amin got 40 with two boundaries. Opener and skipper Shaharyar Ali Rizvi blasted two sixes and two fours in his rapid 31 off 25 balls.

UBL Academy were bowled out for 85 in 29.3 overs. Leg-spinner Umair took four wickets for 19 runs in his six overs and off-spinner Abdul Saboor claimed three wickets for 14 runs.

CCA collected 28 points, including bonus batting and bowling points.

Former Test opener Sadiq Muhammad inaugurated the event by striking a few lovely cover drives. Director Event Jalaluddin, ex-Test cricketer and UBL Sports Head Nadeem Khan, and former first class cricketer Waqar Hussain were also present on the occasion.

At a press conference at Karachi Gymkhana on Wednesday, Jalaluddin, who is Director of Customs Cricket Academy (CCA), said an innovative points system was introduced to encourage teams to go for attacking cricket.

He said a team scoring 100 runs would get four points, three more for 150 and 200 runs, and two more points for 250 runs.

Teams getting four wickets will be awarded four points and additional three points for six and eight wickets and two more points for bowling out the opponents.

He appreciated the sponsors for coming forward and supporting juniors cricket.

Director Tata Textile Group Shahid Anwar Tata complimented CCA for staging the event to offer a platform to juniors to improve their game.

Six academy teams will be playing on home and away basis. The other four teams are Sherwani Dolphins, Moin Khan Academy, SMS, and Young Fighters Academy.