Civil society protests for Jibran Nasir

KARACHI: Civil society members on Wednesday staged a protest against cruel treatment of social activist Jibran Nasir outside Karachi Press Club.

Chanting slogans and carrying play cards against VIP culture, the protesters said the inhumane treatment of citizens must come to an end. Speaking on the occasion, Jibran said under which law armed persons were terrifying the citizens, adding that both top officials and ordinary citizens enjoyed equal rights.