Chinese tariffs on US goods from 6th

BEIJING: China´s threatened tariffs on $34 billion of U.S. goods will take effect from the beginning of the day on July 6, a person with knowledge of the plan told Reuters, amid worsening trade tensions between the world´s two largest economies.

Washington has said it would implement tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports on July 6, and Beijing has vowed to retaliate in kind on the same day.

However, the 12-hour time difference puts Beijing ahead in terms of actually implementing the tariffs.

"Our measures are equal and being equal means that if the U.S. starts on July 6, we start on July 6," the source told Reuters, who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to media.

"The implementation time for all policies starts at midnight." China´s customs agency did not answer a phone call seeking comment, and its commerce ministry did not reply to a fax requesting comment.

Speaking at a daily news briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China was ready to act, though did not confirm the date Chinese tariffs may start.

"China has already made preparations. As long as the United States issues a so-called tariff list, China will take necessary measures to firmly protect its legitimate interests," Lu said, without elaborating.

Chinese state media on Wednesday kept up its steady drum beat of criticism of the United States.