Cricket coach Nadeem leaves for Canada today

LAHORE: Nadeem Zafar Gondal, a PCB level-II qualified coach, is leaving for Toronto (Canada) on Wednesday (July 4) a month-long coaching assignment.

Nadeem, also a Sports Board Punjab coach, is visiting Canada on the invitation of Toronto Police Cricket Club. Toronto Police Cricket Club have requested Nadeem Zafar to conduct a few coaching sessions for them so that they could benefit from his expertise to improve the standard of club’s cricket.

Nadeem, it may be recalled, has played list A cricket for Islamabad and four-day games for clubs in Kenya and Bangladesh besides being Pakistan deaf cricket team coach. Later Nadeem will also accompany Toronto Police cricket team to New York for their series against New York Police team.