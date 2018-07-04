Wed July 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cricket coach Nadeem leaves for Canada today

LAHORE: Nadeem Zafar Gondal, a PCB level-II qualified coach, is leaving for Toronto (Canada) on Wednesday (July 4) a month-long coaching assignment.

x
Advertisement

Nadeem, also a Sports Board Punjab coach, is visiting Canada on the invitation of Toronto Police Cricket Club. Toronto Police Cricket Club have requested Nadeem Zafar to conduct a few coaching sessions for them so that they could benefit from his expertise to improve the standard of club’s cricket.

Nadeem, it may be recalled, has played list A cricket for Islamabad and four-day games for clubs in Kenya and Bangladesh besides being Pakistan deaf cricket team coach. Later Nadeem will also accompany Toronto Police cricket team to New York for their series against New York Police team.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar