Minister orders quality management of measles campaign

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Secretary Abid Majeed has directed for constituting provincial, district and union council level committees headed by paediatricians for overseeing, managing and looking into technical and communication aspects of the upcoming measles campaign with a view to achieve best results and ensure quality services to the people.

He said this while chairing a meeting here at the Health Secretariat to review the preparation status for the upcoming measles campaign in the province.

Director General Health Services Dr Ayub Rose, Director Expanded Programme on Immunization Dr Akram Shah, Deputy Director EPI Dr Taimur Shah, Acting EOC Coordinator Atif Rehman, Technical Focal Person BMGF Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, Ex-Director EPI Dr Hameed Afridi, WHO Team Lead Dr Abdi Nasir, Provincial N Stop Dr Ijaz Shah, UNICEF and relevant staff of the health and LHW programme was also present on the occasion.

Abid Majeed stressed the need for effective communication and social mobilization activities prior to the launch of the mega healthcare intervention in the province.

He said this was needed with a view to raising parents awareness about the disease and creating a demand for vaccination.

The secretary emphasized the need for training of staff, availability of logistics, vaccines and referral systems for the children so that robust and effective system was in place in case of any adverse effects after immunization (AEFI).

EOC Coordinator Atif Rehman assured full assistance from the PEI structure to support this important initiative of the government aimed at improving the health of children.

Earlier, EPI Director Dr Akram Shah informed the chair about the province-wide measles campaign which would be carried out from October next.

He said that children from nine to 59 months will be vaccinated in the measles campaign, adding that total target of the campaign was 4.3 million children.

Director General of Health Dr Ayub Rose said measles campaign had been planned in view of growing number of measles cases that were reported from almost all districts of the province.

He said special focus would be given to the training of the staff and provision of quality vaccine for the anti-measles drive.