Anchorperson’s 4 gunmen held for arms’ display

LAHORE: Township police Monday arrested four gunmen of anchorperson Mubasher Lucman over display of weapons and violation of Section 144.

Police received information that Mubasher Lucman had gone to the residence of Ajmal Naqvi, along with his four gunmen, who were displaying their weapons publicly.

Police took them into custody and impounded the escort vehicle. An FIR has been registered against them. The arrested persons have been identified as Abid Iqbal, Samiullah, Syed Kabir and Farooq.

Another person was arrested from a corner meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over display of weapons. Police have registered a case against him and recovered the weapon.

Johar Town police have registered a case against two bikers who have been chasing a family and hurling life threats for the last one month. However, police are yet to arrest them.

A woman, Robina Anwar, told police that she was on her way to the examination centre of her daughter, Suman Anwar, along with two kids on May 15, 2018. When she reached near Allah-hoo roundabout, two bikers tried to intercept her car. As they sped the vehicle, they hurled life threats and abused her.

As a result, her car skidded and hit a footpath and was damaged. Again on May 30, the same bikers chased her. Police registered a case on June 28 and started investigation.

Father of Robina Anwar was a police inspector and he was martyred in an encounter with criminals. The victim family has appealed to the IG for justice and protection from miscreants.