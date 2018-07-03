10pc ad hoc relief notified

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance on Monday notified 10 percent ad hoc Relief Allowance-2018 of basic pay of the civil employees of the federal government.

In another notification, it also notified increase in house rent allowance by 50 percent for the federal government employees. Both would be effective from July 1, 2018.

The notification further says that this 10pc increase would be also granted to the civilians paid from defence estimates including contingent paid staff and contract employees against civil posts in basic pay scales on standard terms and conditions of contract appointment.

The notification regarding increase in rate of house rent allowance; it says that this 50 percent increase in house rent would be for the federal government employees who are servicing in declared big cities and other cities. This 50pc increase would be on the existing amount of house rent allowance admissible to the federal government employees.