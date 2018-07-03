Heavy rainfall expected in India from today

ISLAMABAD: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in large parts of India, including several places in held Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Gujarat, over the next few days till Friday, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. According to media reports the warning comes after the IMD said last week that the monsoon had covered the entire country, 17 days ahead of its normal onset date. According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rains at a few places, with extremely heavy rains at isolated places, are very likely over Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the IMD said heavy to very heavy rains, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, are likely over Assam and Meghalaya. Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected for Tuesday at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, sub-­Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar. Heavy rains at isolated places are expected on Tuesday (today) over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, north Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Rayalaseema, coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, it said.