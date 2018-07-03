Belgium beat Japan 3-2 to reach quarter finals

ROSTOV-ON-DON: Belgium scored a last-gasp winner to beat Japan on Monday and set up a World Cup quarter final against Brazil.

The match looked set for extra-time after goals from Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini cancelled out efforts from Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui. But as the seconds ticked down, Belgium poured forward and Nacer Chadli grabbed a dramatic winner.

Belgium, who made 10 changes for the match, were by far the better side but Japan defended doggedly and threatened on the break as they seek to reach a World Cup quarter final for the first time. The winner of the knockout match in Rostov will face Brazil, who earlier beat Mexico 2-0, in a quarter-final in Kazan on Friday.

As expected, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez made wholesale changes from the side that beat England 1-0 in the group stages. He reverted mainly to the same starting line-up that thrashed Tunisia 5-2, with Manchester City defender Kompany as the only new addition, in for Dedryck Boyata at centre-back.

Striker Romelu Lukaku, who has scored four goals so far in Russia, returned to lead Belgium's star-studded attack. Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens and Kevin De Bruyne were restored in a powerful midfield after being rested against England.

Japan coach Akira Nishino also revamped his starting line-up after the 1-0 defeat to Poland in the group stages.