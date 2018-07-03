Pak students shine

LAHORE : Twelve students of a private school, Lahore won 46 medals and two trophies in the Global Round of World Scholars Cup, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Snabil Imran was the only participant, selected for Debate Showcase from Pakistan among 4100 participants from 50 countries. He won 18th top rank debater trophy with nine medals. His teammates Abdullah Raza Bukhari and Aleena Ali won 12 medals.

Amna Rehman, Emaan Butt and Minahil Sohail won 13th top rank Team Debate Trophy with 11 medals. Aamina Seemal was the flag bearer for Pakistan in Junior Jerries Division while six students have qualified for the tournament of Champions in Yale University of the United States. They are: Abdullah Raza Bukhari, Aleena Ali and Snabil Imran. Amna Rehman, Emaan Butt and Minahil Sohail. Hussain Bin Usman, M. Izan Asr and Abdul Rehman won six medals. Eesha Rizwan, Aamina Seemal and Aiman won 10 medals. The teachers who coached and looked after them for the event are Shazia Iqbal, Fatima Sadaf, Saima Javed and Saima Sohail.