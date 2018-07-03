SSWMB forms rain emergency teams

On the instructions of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Director Saeed Ahmed Mangejo to impose a rain emergency in the city, teams have been assigned to provide relief to the people.

These teams will be available in case of emergency and will perform their duties to drain rain water with machines, brushes and brooms.

The SSWMB has urged the citizens that in case of emergency and negligence, they may contact its officials on 1339.

For any complaint in District South, they can contact staffers on 32744473, in District East on 35314172, and in District Malir on 99333656. The citizens also can dial the head office number 99333704 6 for any complaint.