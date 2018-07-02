Cop electrocuted

LAHORE: A cop was electrocuted at the footsteps of his house in the Shadbagh area on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Sajjad Ahmad, served as a Moharrar Wahdat Colony police station. He was carring an iron rod which touched hanging wires outside his house. As a result, he suffered fatal electric shocks. He was removed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is survived by five children and a wife.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 141 persons involved in various crimes, including 45 proclaimed offenders (POs).

PHP teams also seized 409 litre liquor, 8,305 gram charas, 140 gram heroin, one pump action, one Kalashnikov, three rifles, 30 pistols and nine guns from the possession of the arrested people.

Meanwhile, PHP teams reunited nine children identified as M Ibrahim, Aman Ali, Saif ul Malook, M Adnan, M Imran, M Ali, Shah Jahan, Kaleem Ullah and Zahid Hussain with their parents. PHP also extended help to 4,081 travellers.

injured: A least 12 passengers, including women, were injured when a speeding bus overturned on Kala Khatai Road on Sunday. Rescuers removed the injured to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.