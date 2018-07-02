Mon July 02, 2018
REUTERS
July 2, 2018

Colombia boost as Rodriguez injury not as serious as feared

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia: Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez is not as badly injured as feared, raising the possibility he could feature in Tuesday’s (tomorrow’s) World Cup round of 16 clash against England.

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) issued a statement in the early hours of Sunday giving an update on Rodriguez.

“James Rodri­guez underwent a scan today which showed that he is suffering from minor edema (swelling caused by an accumulation of fluid) in his right leg, but that there has been no muscle tear,” the FCF said.

Rodriguez, who was substituted in the final group game against Senegal, did not take part in training on Saturday and the Federation gave no indication of whether he would be fit to face Gareth Southgate’s side in Moscow.Colombia striker Miguel Borja also missed the practice session after he felt discomfort in his knee during Friday’s training.

