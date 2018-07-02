Hospital not built but staff residing in colony: CJP

RAWALPINDI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar said on Sunday that while the Mother and Child Hospital had not been constructed, the staff had begun to live in its residential colony.

He expressed these views during his visit to the site of under-construction Mother and Child Hospital. He also visited the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC). Sheikh Rasheed, the petitioner in the case related to the hospital, and officials of the PWD were also present at the site during the visit.

Justice Nisar directed the relevant authorities to complete the construction of Rawalpindi’s Mother and Child Hospital in 18 months and lamented that the hospital’s construction had been delayed for 10 years.

The CJP reprimanded PWD chief engineer, saying that the entire structure had been destroyed. He said that the work on the project should be started immediately. He also assured that all required funds would be provided and added that the court would provide all legal assistance in this regard. Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Rasheed said that the hospital should be named after the chief justice. However, the CJP did not agree to his name anywhere. The AML chairman requested the CJP to visit the hospital as it would complete half the work that needs to be done.

The CJP replied that he did not want to visit the hospital since he could order the necessary directives from the courtroom. Addressing the media after the visit, Justice Nisar said the perception that he was running anyone’s election campaign was incorrect and must be avoided. “I am not responsible for anyone’s election campaign,” he added.

He said he was visiting the hospitals by his own free will in a bid to resolve the patients’ problems. “The perception that I visited the hospital on Sheikh Rasheed’s request is wrong.”

The CJP also visited the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC). The patients at the RIC informed the CJP about lack of doctors at the hospital. The chief justice also inspected the water filtration facility of the hospital and waste management plants. He tasted the drinking water and ordered the authorities concerned to send the water sample to lab for quality test. Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.