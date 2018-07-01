Kashmala addresses 19th meeting of Ombudsmen Forum

MUZAFFARABAD: Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment, Kashmala Tariq attended the 19th meeting of the Forum of Pakistan Ombudsmen which was held at Muzaffarabad (Kutton), Azad Jammu & Kashmir, says a press release.

Other Ombudsmen including Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera, Federal Tax Ombudsman (President FPO), Mirza Zaffar Hussain, Ombudsman AJ&K, Raesuddin Paracha, Federal Insurance Ombudsman (Sindh), Najam Saeed, Provincial Ombudsman Punjab, Justice (R) Shahnawaz Tariq, Provincial Ombudsman Sindh for Protection Against Harassment, Aqal Badshah, Provincial Ombudsman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar), Ms. Rukhsana Gillani, Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment Punjab, Abdul Khalique, Secretary of Forum of Pakistan Ombudsmen and Absar Hussain Jarrar, Secretary Ombudsman AJ&K were also present in that meeting.

Federal Ombudsperson, Ms. Kashmala Tariq apprised the participants about the nature and significance of her work related to workplace harassment. She also shared the ultimate objective of the enactment of "Act of 2010: The Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace"; which is to create a safe working environment that is free from harassment, abuse and intimidation to facilitate individual’s right to work with dignity and enable higher productivity and a better quality of life at work.