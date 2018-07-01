ICCI achievement awards ceremony in Turkey

Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) organised ‘ICCI Achievement Awards Ceremony’ at Istanbul, Turkey which was attended by 400 members delegation from Pakistan led by ICCI President Sheikh Amir Waheed, Senior Vice President M. Naveed Malik and Vice President Nisar Mirza, says a press release.

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, ambassador of Pakistan in Turkey, Kazim Tekin, district governor of Basaksehir, Abdullah Dolek, district governor Eyup Sultan of Turkey, Bilal Khan Pasha, Pakistan consul general in Istanbul, Hasan Ali Cesur, president of ASKON, Ahmet Albayrak, chairman of Albayrak Group of Turkey, Murat Tarman, honorary consul general of Pakistan to Bursa, Serdar Sutcuoglu, honorary investment consul of Turkey, Zubair A. Malik, chairman, Founder Group and Turkish businessmen were present at the occasion.

Pakistani companies from various sectors including export, real estate, healthcare and consumer products were given awards for showing best performance in their respective fields.