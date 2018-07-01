Regal Automobile opens light commercial vehicles plant

Lahore: Regal Automobile Industries Limited is Pakistan’s third largest bike assembling company. We now present a plant equipped with most modern technology; where Light Commercial Vehicles and Vans are made. This plant in Lahore with the investment of Rs.10 Billion has started production in June 2018.

Sohail Usman Chairman of Regal Automobile Industries Limited and DFSK Group of China have entered into a technical agreement for assembling vehicles. This agreement is already operational with the name of “Prince”. An eleven seater multipurpose vehicle with name of Prince C37, a pick up named K01 equipped with modern technology and a six seater luxury van K07 will be available in the market. All these vehicles are available with Euro grade engine equipped with European technology.

Regal Automobile Industries Limited is also providing after sales service facility. In future, company has plans to manufacture SUV.

Ministry of Industries has issued manufacturing license to Regal Automobile Industries Limited in February 2018. Initially, we have planned to assemble 5,000 units on single shift basis.

Expected increase in demand of commercial vehicles is due to CPEC; we have plans to increase production to 10,000 vehicles on double shift basis.

For assembling vehicles, company has already started formal import of CKDD kits from China and vehicles will be available with CKDD kits.***