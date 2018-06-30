Idrees Kamal remembered

PESHAWAR: People from different walks of life on Friday paid glowing tributes to the late human rights activist Idrees Kamal.

A function was arranged at the Peshawar Press Club to mark his fifth death anniversary. Academicians, politicians and members of the civil society attended the event.

Senior politician and National Party provincial president Mukhtar Bacha said the vacuum created after the death of Idrees Kamal could not be filled even after five years.

Dr Sarfaraz Khan said Idrees Kamal worked for the restoration of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Idrees Kamal was also an active student at the university. He strived for the rights of the underprivileged people,” he recalled.

Other speakers said he raised his voice against extremism and advocated civil and political rights.

They said he was known for unflinching commitment to peace, progress and prosperity. It was only Idrees Kamal who mobilised the civil society and organised a number of rallies under the banner of the Amn Tehreek, the speakers added.

The speakers said he participated in movements aimed at bringing peace and defending human rights. They said all political forces which condemn terrorism and use of violence should unite to achieve stability in the region.

Youth activist Shafiq Gigyani, Taimur Kamal, Fawad Pirzada, and civil society members Gulalai, Shakeel Waheedullah and Raadesh Singh Toney also spoke on the occasion.