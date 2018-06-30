Five political bigwigs vying for NA-141 seat

OKARA: Five candidates, including two independents, are in the run to grab NA-141 seat. Chaudhry Nadeem Abbas Rubera of PML-N, Capt (retd) Rai Ghulam Mujtaba Kharal of Pakistan People’s Party, Samsam Ali Shah Bokhari of PTI had jumped into the election arena, whereas two independent candidates are also contesting, including Chaudhry Khalilur Rehman of Nemat family and Chaudhry Masud Shafqat Rubera.

All the five candidates had fully started their election campaign in the constituency and tough competition is likely between them. The PML-N has not only issued ticket to former MNA Chaudhry Nadeem Abbas Rubera to retain his seat but his brother Chaudhry Ghulam Raza Rubera has also been awarded the provincial ticket for PP-190. The PP-183 ticket had been given to the former MPA of PML-N, Chaudhry Javed Alauddin. The PPP gave ticket for the provincial wing of PP-183 to Rana Abdur Rehman advocate. The PTI had issued the provincial seat ticket to Mehr Javed and Rai Ali Noor Kharal in PP-190.

Former MPA Chaudhry Masud Shafqat Rubera is contesting as an independent candidate after not getting ticket from the PTI for NA-141. Malik M Akram Bhatti will contest on the provincial wing of PP-183 and Rai Hamad Aslam will contest from PP-190. In NA-141, only the PPP stands a bit weak while all other candidates are ready to flex their muscles.