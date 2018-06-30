Walk, exhibition matches to celebrate Olympic Day today

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) plans to organise sports activities on Saturday (today) at the WAPDA Sports Complex, Lahore, in connection with the Olympic Day, the POA said on Friday.

The events will be held from 6pm to 9pm.The activities include the Olympic Day run/walk in which people of every age can feature.

There will be exhibition matches of basketball, handball, karate, swimming, table tennis, volleyball and wrestling. Shaukat Javed, Punjab caretaker minister for home, sports and public prosecution departments, will be the chief guest on the occasion. He is also the POA Vice-President.

The Olympic Day was introduced in 1948 to commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic Games on June 23, 1894, at Sorbonne, Paris. The goal was to promote participation in sports across the globe regardless of age and gender.