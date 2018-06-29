China for peaceful settlement of regional disputes

BEIJING: Seniors officials of China and ASEAN countries at their joint meeting held here insisted on negotiating peaceful settlement of disputes in the South China Sea, said spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lu Kang here on Thursday.

They also underlined the need of controlling differences through the regional regulatory framework, persist in increasing trust through cooperation, prevent accidents at sea, and consistently maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

The meeting held from June 25 to June 27 in Changsha, Hunan Province, China. Vice Foreign Minister Kong Yuyou chaired the meeting. The meeting thoroughly exchanged opinions on the implementation of the "Declaration", advancing maritime pragmatic cooperation, and the "South China Sea Code of Conduct" consultation.

The parties affirmed the current trend of stable overall stability in the South China Sea, reiterated the importance of comprehensive and effective implementation of the "Declaration," and unanimously agreed to further advance the "standards" consultation on the basis of the "standards" that have already been formed and form a single draft text as soon as possible.

As the basis for the next step of negotiations. The meeting also reviewed and updated the 2016-2018 work plan. "We are pleased with the positive results achieved by the meeting. From the results of the conference, it can also be seen that the countries in the region cherish the excellent situation of peace, stability, and cooperation. Starting from their own interests, China and the countries in the region have also cherished the peace in the South China Sea and freedom of navigation and security more than any other country.

Some of the extraterritorial forces have constantly stirred up the situation in the South China Sea through various methods, including speculating on the false proposition that the so-called freedom of navigation and security have been affected. Regional countries have maintained their due vigilance.

“We hope that countries outside the region will respect the good situation in which the countries in the region maintain peace and stability in the region and commit themselves to the development and prosperity of regional cooperation. Do not be blameless," he added.