Three of a family killed in accident  

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: Three people of a family died in a road accident in the Athara Hazari police limits. According to Rescue 1122, a family was travelling by a car when it collided with two motorcycles coming from the opposite direction near Mahiwala on Bhakkar Road, leaving Asad, his wife Rabia and Nasreen Bibi dead on the spot. A girl sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital.
