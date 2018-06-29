Three of a family killed in accident

JHANG: Three people of a family died in a road accident in the Athara Hazari police limits. According to Rescue 1122, a family was travelling by a car when it collided with two motorcycles coming from the opposite direction near Mahiwala on Bhakkar Road, leaving Asad, his wife Rabia and Nasreen Bibi dead on the spot. A girl sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital.