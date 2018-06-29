Fri June 29, 2018
National

June 29, 2018

Justice Yahya takes oath as SC judge

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice (CJ) Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday administered the oath of office to Justice Yahya Afridi, CJ Peshawar High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan. The oath taking ceremony was held here at Supreme Court building in a simple but dignified manner. The Judges of SC, Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, senior lawyers, law officers, officers of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan and Federal Judicial Academy Islamabad attended the ceremony. Registrar SC, Arbab Muhammad Arif conducted the proceedings of the oath taking ceremony.

