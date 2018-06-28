Thu June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Facebook, Google ‘manipulate’ users to share data despite EU law

OSLO: Facebook and Google are pushing users to share private information by offering “invasive” and limited default options despite new EU data protection laws aimed at giving users more control and choice, a government study said Wednesday.

x
Advertisement

The Norwegian Consumer Council found that the US tech giants´ privacy updates clash with the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which forces companies to clarify what choices people have when sharing private information.

“These companies manipulate us into sharing information about ourselves,” the council´s director of digital services, Finn Myrstad, said in a statement. “(This) is at odds with the expectations of consumers and the intention of the new Regulation,” the 2018 study, entitled “Deceived By Design”, concluded. Myrstad said the practices showed “a lack of respect for their users, and are circumventing the notion of giving consumers control of their personal data”. The case for the new laws has been boosted by the recent scandal over the harvesting of Facebook users´ data by British consultancy Cambridge Analytica for the 2016 US presidential election. Information for the report was collected from mid-April to early June, a few weeks after the EU rules came into force. The report exposed that Facebook and Google often set the least privacy-friendly option as a default and that users rarely change pre-selected settings.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar