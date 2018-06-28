Steps taken for Wapda workers’ welfare

LAHORE : Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt-Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain visited Pakistan Wapda Foundation and its Distribution Transformer Engineering Service Unit here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said the incumbent management believes in motivation of its workforce through career development and welfare-oriented measures for the employees, aims at rejuvenating the human resource of this national organisation in order to regain the glory of past by swift implementation of water and hydropower projects in the country.

He said Wapda has been taking a number of steps for the last two years for betterment of the employees including revision of human resource policy, setting-up of a Wapda housing society, Wapda Medical College and Wapda Engineering University, modernisation of its healthcare system and up-gradation of educational institutes.

The chairman said Pakistan Wapda Foundation in addition to performing its core functions has also been actively contributing to implementing most of the welfare schemes for Wapda employees, as the Foundation generates funds through different business activities mainly from reclamation of power and distribution transformers and allocates funds for materialising the welfare schemes.

During his visit to the Distribution Transformer Engineering Service Unit, the Chairman witnessed the repairing process of the transformers. In his interaction with the officials, he directed the officers concerned to prepare case for regularisation of the employees who have been serving on daily wages for long and send it to the authority for approval in accordance with the rules.

The chairman directed Wapda Foundation Managing Director to improve the services for repair of vehicles at the base workshop and the facilities at the fuel pumps by applying innovative ideas.

Earlier, the chairman was briefed that Pakistan Wapda Foundation was established in 1982. Since then, it has been providing its services to Wapda and power sector entities through a Power Transformer Reclamation Workshop in Lahore, three Distribution Transformer Reclamation Workshops one each in Lahore, Nowshera and Sukkur, two Base Workshops in Lahore and Faisalabad and eight fuel pumps one each in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Multan and Hyderabad. Pakistan Wapda Foundation Managing Director, Principal Staff Officer to the Chairman and Wapda General Manager (Human Resource Development) accompanied the chairman during the visit.