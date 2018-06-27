Emerging Players High-Performance Programme from July 2

KARACHI: The National Selection Committee has called 26 players for NCA Emerging Players High-Performance Skill and Training Programme, which begins from July 2 at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore.

The players will work on their skills under the supervision of NCA elite coaches and are advised to report at NCA on July 1 except for Hussain Talat, Sahibzada Farhan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who will join the programme late as they will be in Zimbabwe for a three-nation T20 event in Zimbabwe.

Following are the 26 players called: Zain Abbas, Israr Ullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Abid Ali, Saad Ali, Muhammad Saad, Hussain Talat, Agha Salman, Umaid Asif, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Waqas Maqsood, Bilal Asif, Muhammad Asghar, Kashif Bhatti, Iftikhar Ahmad, Ammad Butt, Muhammad Hassan, Saud Shakil, Musa Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Hasnain, Zaid Alam, Ali Zaryab, Rohail Nazir, Nasim Shah, Muhammad Junaid.