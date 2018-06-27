Water scarcity

If reports are to be believed, Pakistan is most likely to become the water-stressed country by 2025. However, this alarming revelation has so far not motivated the government to take effective action to deal with the situation in a timely manner. Amid such crucial times, building a series of micro dams should be the top priority of the authorities concerned. The PSDP budget can cover the construction cost of the proposed micro dams. In addition, the authorities need to pay special attention to the glaring issue of rapid deforestation which is one of the reasons for groundwater depletion. It is time the authorities took effective measures to deal with the water crisis which will have devastating effects if left unheeded.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt