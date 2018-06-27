Wed June 27, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2018

PACRA maintains Soneri Bank’s rating

KARACHI: The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (“PACRA”) has maintained Soneri Bank Limited’s long-term rating of “AA-“(double A minus) and a short-term rating of “A1+” (single A one plus), a statement said on Tuesday.

The statement said the PACRA also preserved the rating of unsecured, sub-ordinated and listed Term Finance Certificates (2nd issue) of PKR 3,000 million at A+ (single A plus).

The above rating is a function of bank's ability to maintain its market position in the banking industry while strengthening its overall risk profile with stable outlook.

