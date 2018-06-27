PACRA maintains Soneri Bank’s rating

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (“PACRA”) has maintained Soneri Bank Limited’s long-term rating of “AA-“(double A minus) and a short-term rating of “A1+” (single A one plus), a statement said on Tuesday.
The statement said the PACRA also preserved the rating of unsecured, sub-ordinated and listed Term Finance Certificates (2nd issue) of PKR 3,000 million at A+ (single A plus).
The above rating is a function of bank's ability to maintain its market position in the banking industry while strengthening its overall risk profile with stable outlook.
KARACHI: The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (“PACRA”) has maintained Soneri Bank Limited’s long-term rating of “AA-“(double A minus) and a short-term rating of “A1+” (single A one plus), a statement said on Tuesday.
The statement said the PACRA also preserved the rating of unsecured, sub-ordinated and listed Term Finance Certificates (2nd issue) of PKR 3,000 million at A+ (single A plus).
The above rating is a function of bank's ability to maintain its market position in the banking industry while strengthening its overall risk profile with stable outlook.
Comments